The first review of the “Matrix 4” appeared on the web

MOSCOW, June 17 – RIA Novosti. A number of media outlets reported that a test screening of the Matrix 4 action movie with Keanu Reeves in the title role took place in the United States. All leaks about Lana Wachowski’s film are kept to a minimum. However, one of the viewers wrote on Twitter that he watched the feed and shared his first impressions.

User @ViewerAnon wrote that the upcoming film will be titled “The Matrix Resurrections”, although this information has not yet been officially announced.

The viewer believes that the fourth part turned out to be unusual, but at the same time the audience will like it.

“It’s weird, exciting, amazing, funny and ambitious,” @ViewerAnon wrote

He also compared Matrix 4 to previous films by the Wachowski sisters. “This work definitely resembles Cloud Atlas (2012), but not Jupiter Ascending (2015),” said the viewer.

Earlier, actress Jessica Henwick, who will appear in the upcoming film, said that this part of the franchise “will change the world of cinema.”

“Lana is doing really interesting things technically, just like before when she managed to create a completely new style,” Henwick explained at the time.

The film also stars: Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Matin II, known for his role as Black Manta in Aquaman, Jonathan Groff and others.

The premiere of the film, which has been repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled for December 2021.

