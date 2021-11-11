https://ria.ru/20211111/sanktsii-1758623099.html

The Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to “lend a shoulder” to Minsk in case of EU sanctions

The Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to “lend a shoulder” to Minsk in case of EU sanctions – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

The Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to “lend a shoulder” to Minsk in case of EU sanctions

Moscow is ready to support Minsk in the event of new sanctions from the EU, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T17: 52

2021-11-11T17: 52

2021-11-11T18: 49

sanctions

Russia

in the world

Belarus

European Union

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)

alexander pankin

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/13/1568852193_526:880:2603:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e890b1c25c546d28236cb8773b918707.jpg

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Moscow is ready to support Minsk in the event of new sanctions from the EU, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti. “We will always lend a shoulder to our Belarusian friends,” he said. Belarusian colleague Vladimir Makei. The Russian diplomat called them a manifestation of “senselessness and groundlessness.” On Monday, the EU Ministerial Council will take place in Brussels, and the situation with migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland is also on the agenda. According to the interim German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the European Union intends to expand sanctions against Minsk, as well as all persons and companies involved in the transportation of illegal migrants to Belarus. We are also talking about sectoral sanctions, he added. In this case, restrictions will hit the entire Union State. Earlier, the Bloomberg agency has already announced the possibility of introducing measures against the Russian airline Aeroflot and the Turkish carrier Turkish Airlines due to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. The Russian Foreign Ministry said they were not surprised: the EU’s response to any international problems always boils down to “mindlessly waving a sanction baton.” In the summer, on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East trying to break through to Western Europe increased and Africa. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. The Polish security forces thwarted several attempts to break through, including with the use of tear gas, illegal immigrants set up a spontaneous camp. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland blame Belarusians for what is happening, in Minsk everyone the accusations are denied. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”

https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758585071.html

Russia

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-11T17: 52 true PT1M21S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/13/1568852193_759:898:2292:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6261890a4b9d83900ca5eb1e70638ac.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

sanctions, russia, in the world, Belarus, the European Union, the ministry of foreign affairs of the russian federation (ministry of foreign affairs), alexander pankin