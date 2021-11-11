https://ria.ru/20211111/putin-1758546164.html
The Kremlin spoke about Putin’s reaction to US actions in the Black Sea
Russian President Vladimir Putin is alarmed by the US presence in the Black Sea and is monitoring the situation, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.
MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin is alarmed by the US presence in the Black Sea and is monitoring the situation, said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. “, – said the representative of the Kremlin, answering the relevant question. According to him, the presence of American ships near the Russian borders requires increased attention, but there have been no contacts between the presidential administrations so far. Earlier, the US Sixth Fleet flagship Mount Whitney and the destroyer Porter arrived in the Black Sea for military exercises. The Russian Ministry of Defense, commenting on the presence of American ships in the water area, said they were monitoring their actions. The department believes that the United States is trying to create a military grouping near the borders of Russia, one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The states are studying the situation in case the conflict in Donbass is resolved by force, the ministry believes.
