The last white president of South Africa, Frederic de Klerk, dies

President of South Africa until 1994, Frederick Willem de Klerk, died at the age of 85 from cancer

Frederic de Klerk

(Photo: Jerome Delay / AP)



Frederic Willem de Klerk, former South African president, has died at the age of 85, according to Reuters. De Klerk’s death was reported to News24 by a representative of the FW de Klerk Foundation.

“The former president died this morning at his home in Fresna (a suburb of Cape Town. – RBK) after a long battle with cancer, ”he said.

Later, on the website of the FW de Klerk Foundation, a message appeared about the death of de Klerk, in which, in particular, it was noted that his family would announce the time and place of the funeral of the former president later.

De Klerk served as President of South Africa from 1989-1994, he is the last to date white, who was the leader of this country and made a major contribution to the elimination of the apartheid system. In accordance with de Klerk’s decree, the activities of the African National Congress (ANC) party were legalized in 1990, and then its leader Nelson Mandela, who was sentenced in 1964 to life imprisonment, was released from prison. In 1992, De Klerk fired officers suspected of instigating violence in Negro suburbs (townships) from the army, while simultaneously signing an amnesty law for all government officials who committed crimes during the apartheid period.