The lawyer said that Saakashvili decided to end the hunger strike :: Politics :: RBC

According to Saakashvili, his hunger strike is already becoming the “weapon of the Russians and the current government” of Georgia against him. “I made a decision <...> stop the hunger strike, “said the ex-president

Mikhail Saakashvili’s supporters at a rally in Tbilisi

(Photo: Irakli Gedenidze / Reuters)



Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained by the Georgian authorities after returning to the country, decided to end his hunger strike. This was announced by his lawyer Niki Gvaramia, Rustavi 2 TV reports.

According to him, the former head of state took into account the appeals of the European Court of Human Rights and eventually decided to end the hunger strike. “My hunger strike is already becoming a weapon for the Russians and the current government against me. I decided to take into account the calls and end the hunger strike, ”the lawyer quoted Saakashvili as saying.

At the same time, the ex-president set a condition that the hunger strike would end if the recovery period took place in one of the private clinics in Georgia. He also demanded from the authorities to convene a consultation of doctors who will indicate in which of the medical institutions it would be better for him to undergo a rehabilitation course after the hunger strike.

On the morning of November 11, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said that the ECHR refused to transfer Saakashvili from a prison hospital to a private clinic and demanded that he end his hunger strike. Bregadze also noted that the ECHR ordered the Georgian government to provide information about Saakashvili’s health by November 24.