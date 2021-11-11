The loudest Hollywood scandals of 2020

The outgoing year has become the most bleak in foreign cinema and show business

Films were almost never filmed, there were practically no concerts, the stars toiled in self-isolation. Life seems to be completely frozen. Or not really? Many, as in the best of times, manage to plunge into unpleasant stories and sex scandals, shock them with shocking confessions …

Here is a magnificent seven of Hollywood favorites, which in 2020 surprised us indescribably.

On March 11, the famous producer received 23 years in prison. Weinstein accused of sexual harassment Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman… Asia Argento he promised the role and forced oral sex. Dreaming of becoming an actress Jessica Mann the pervert urinated. In the back room of the bar, Harvey masturbated in front of the waitress Tarel Wolffaiming for Hollywood.

– This is what all actresses do in order to succeed, – the producer wheezed in the ear of the raped Lauren Young… – You will get three roles at once if you agree to a threesome with me and my assistant, – the bastard promised the unfortunate Dawn Dunning…

More than 80 actresses have suffered from the inglorious bastard. Weinstein was lucky: the jury found him not guilty of “predatory sexual assault”, for which he shines for life.

There is an interesting theory as to why Harvey went to jail. Liberal Hollywood has always been a staunch opponent Donald Trump… And Weinstein was considered the main enemy of the Republicans there. He was close friends with the Democrats Clinton and Obama, donated millions of dollars to them in the US presidential elections. So Trump struck back at Hollywood – he launched a case against the pillar of the film industry.

After Weinstein’s scandalous revelations, a wave of similar lawsuits and accusations arose. A certain Daniel reported that Dustin Hoffman, Charlie Sheen, Luc Besson… A Steven Seagal flew in from five women at once. A mighty man.

She accused her stepfather of harassment and rape Joseph Ruffalo and 35-year-old Alexandra Zarini, the great-granddaughter of the founder of the Gucci Fashion House. He molested the baby when she was only six years old.

Spielberg’s Daughter: Exhibitionist

24 year old Michaela Spielberg received a license from the state of Tennessee to work as a porn model.

“I’m tired of not being able to benefit from my body. I don’t want to do anything other than solo things so as not to betray my boyfriend. Chaka Pankova– explained the girl. “I hope Mom and Dad will say,” We raised a very confident lady. “

Upon learning of the daughter’s decision, Steven Spielberg and his wife, an actress Kate Capshaw, were “not upset, but puzzled.”

In her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer told how she was threatened after the breakup of the engagement by the billionaire James Packerdemanding the return of the ring for $ 10 million. And the father beat his wife and son so severely that the boy miraculously survived. And Alison’s 15-year-old sister forced her 12-year-old Mariah Carey sniff cocaine and prostitute.

The book turned out to be just as scandalous. Scott Aiman A Brilliant Disguise about Carey Grant… Favorite actor Alfred Hitchcock appears as a narcissistic egoist-psychopath, drug addict, gigolo, greedy sadist.

“He was just trying not to look like a terrible bastard,” the author of the biography writes.

Grant himself foresaw everything:

“I’m sure the scribblers will be able to make me a homosexual and a Nazi spy.

Keith Richards Fanfare

The Rolling Stones’ guitarist reveals how he threatened to kill in 1989 Donald Trump. The future US president at the time was the organizer of the Rollings’ concert in Atlantic City. Rude and arrogant businessman so pissed off Keith Richardsthat he took a pocketknife out of his pocket, opened the blade and in all seriousness said: “I’ll cut him!” The billionaire’s security has been tightened.

You will be surprised, but a genius fagot Elton John in the distant 80s he was married to a woman. In July, the former life partner is a German sound engineer Renata Blauel – filed against the musician in the High Court of London. The amount of the claim is £ 3.8 million. Art. The woman claims that he violated the terms of their divorce agreement by releasing a memoir and giving permission to shoot the movie Rocketman.

– We promised each other that we would never, under any circumstances, think about our four-year marriage with third parties, much less savor the details, as Elton did. After his dastardly act, I had a serious mental disorder – even agoraphobia opened up (fear of open space… – A.F.), – shared Renata.

In October, the former spouses agreed on an out-of-court settlement of the dispute.

Gwyneth Paltrow: the naughty

The star of “Shakespeare in Love” has released candles for sale with the scent of her own vagina. Zateynitsa describes the scent as “a mixture of geranium, bergamot and cedar, combined with damask rose and ambrette.”

Tess Holiday: the traitor

The world’s most famous plus-size model divorced after five years of marriage. The 155-pound fat woman dumped businessman Nick, who had progressed bipolar disorder (roughly speaking, a split personality accompanied by sudden mood swings).

– Women should not be responsible for the rehabilitation of men, – said Tess Holiday (real name – Ryan Megen Hoven).

And now about the awards, without which Hollywood is not Hollywood

OSCAR: nonsense

The fight against racism and rabid tolerance, which took the form of either a horror movie or a black comedy, painted the signboard of the Dream Factory with dirty shades. Oscar nominees for Best Picture must now meet at least two of the four standards:

one of the main performers is colored; one third of the actors are women, people with disabilities and sex minorities; the main storyline must be associated with one of the population groups specified in paragraph 2; specified in clause 1. and 2, but in relation to the film crew and distributors.

In general, shoot “Othello” with a dark-skinned one-legged war hero, a woman Desdemona, an insidious white Iago, a transgender Venetian doge and extras of fagot soldiers.

– Hollywood, swinging to the left, you will hit your own ass, – the actress pronounced the verdict Kirsty Ellie…

EMMI: racism

– To hell with your prize! You can kiss me on my black ass! – this is how the rapper reacted 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) to ignore six seasons of the series “Power in the City at Night”, in which he acted as a producer.

The actor had to apologize for “racism” Ryan Reynolds… He managed to get married with an actress and a model. Blake Lively in a 19th century plantation estate, where 85 slaves were bent.

“GRAMMY”: forgery

At the end of November, nominations were made for the main Grammy music award. Not among them The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). The singer did not bear the academicians’ disdain:

– The Grammy remains corrupt. You owe transparency to me, my fans, and the entire industry.

– We understand that The Weeknd was surprised by the lack of nominations. I myself was surprised by this, – pretended to be a hose, the main manager of the “phonographs”, head of the US Academy of Art and Technology of Recording Harvey Mason Jr.