The main trailers of the week according to Gazeta.Ru

The director’s cut of Justice League by Zach Snyder with Jared Leto as the updated Joker, laureate of the Venice Land of the Nomads Festival and cannibalistic Armi Hammer in the thriller Traffic: Gazeta.Ru talks about the most interesting trailers of recent days.



Luca; Enrico Casarosa. Premiere in Russia – June 17

The new big animation project of Pixar studio was named “Luka”, its trailer was presented by Disney company. Luca will be the feature-length debut for Italian animator Enrico Casarosa, who previously directed the animated short The Moon. The two main characters, the boys Luca and Alberto, spend the summer in a small village on the Riviera and keep a shared secret. In fact, they are not human children, but two creatures from the depths of the sea that can change their appearance.

“Army of the Dead” (“Army of the Dead”); Zach Snyder. Netflix Premiere – May 21

Director Zack Snyder began filming the new Army of the Dead back in 2019, but Netflix has just released a trailer for it. The project, scheduled for release in May, was originally conceived as a direct sequel to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead. Upon learning of the virus epidemic that has swept Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries decides to enter the quarantine zone to organize the largest robbery in history.

Mortal Kombat; Simon McQuoid. Premiere in Russia – April 8

Film Company Warner Bros. presented the first official trailer for the relaunch of the cult fighting franchise “Mortal Kombat”. Initially, it was expected that the project would be released on January 15, 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, its premiere had to be postponed to April 16. The main character this time will be a fighter in a mixed style Cole Young, who goes in search of the warriors chosen to protect the Earth from the invasion of troops from another dimension. The new film adaptation of the computer game will be the directorial debut of Australian Simon McQuoid, and the main roles are played by Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamie, Josh Lawson and Tadanobu Asano.

“Cruella”; Craig Gillespie. Premiere in Russia – May 27

In the first 24 hours from the date of publication, the official trailer for the movie “Cruella” from the Disney studio has collected more than 70 million views on various platforms. This film will be the prequel to the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians. In the description of the project, where Emma Stone replaced Glenn Close as one of the main negative heroines of the pantheon of classic Disney cartoons, it is said that this film will be devoted to “the rebellious youth of one of the most notorious – and fashionable – villains.” It is expected that this time the story will develop not around the Dalmatian family and their owners, but around their insidious adversary, for whom Jenny Bevan, twice awarded the Oscar, for her work in the films Mad Max: Fury Road and Room with a view. “

The Seventh Day; Justin P. Lange. Premiere in Russia – April 1

Guy Pearce played the role of the priest in the new film about the expulsion of the devil “The Exorcist’s Apprentice” from the Australian director Justin P. Lange. His hero teaches young students the art of fighting the dark forces, which began to take the souls of local residents to themselves. One of the main skills he is trying to convey is the ability to see real obsession. However, the longer his battle with darkness lasts, the more difficult it becomes for the holy father himself to distinguish between bad and good.