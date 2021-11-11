https://ria.ru/20211111/more-1758576473.html

The Ministry of Defense announced the growth of military activity in the Black Sea

2021-11-11T14: 42

2021-11-11T14: 42

2021-11-11T15: 51

security

USA

NATO

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation)

Russia

Republic of Crimea

su-30

boeing p-8 poseidon

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. In the Black Sea, the military activity of the United States and its NATO allies has significantly increased, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. First of all, this concerns the actions of the naval forces, air and naval reconnaissance assets, as well as strategic aviation, the department specified. Four NATO reconnaissance aircraft were used by the Russian Air Force’s anti-aircraft missile forces, “the ministry said. Two P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft, as well as U-2S and RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft flew over the northwestern and central parts of the Black Sea. In addition, the British RC-135 from 12:00 to 15:00 tried to fly up to the Russian border in the southwestern part of Crimea. To control his actions, a Su-30 fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces from the duty forces took off. He approached the British Air Force aircraft at a distance of about 30 kilometers from state borders. After that, RC-135 changed course in the direction of the peninsula. The Ministry of Defense also said that the flagship of the US Sixth Fleet Mount Whitney and the destroyer Porter, which had previously arrived in the Black Sea for military exercises, continue to move to the western part of the water area. similar “unscheduled exercises” as “aggressive actions of the US absolutely unprovoked by Russia.” This behavior creates “a threat to regional security and strategic stability,” the ministry said. Recently, the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft and drones near the country’s borders, in particular in the Black Sea, has noticeably increased. The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly called on Western partners to abandon such actions, but there was no reaction. The department believes that the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the borders of Russia, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The states are studying the situation in case of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

USA

Russia

Republic of Crimea

Black Sea

2021

