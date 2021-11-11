https://ria.ru/20211111/armatura-1758494099.html

The Ministry of Industry and Trade explained the rise in prices for rebar

The Ministry of Industry and Trade explained the rise in prices for rebar

The Ministry of Industry and Trade explained the rise in prices for rebar

The Ministry of Industry and Trade noted a sharp rise in prices for rebar among end consumers in Russia in October, the fluctuation is associated, among other things, with speculative policy

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Industry and Trade noted a sharp rise in prices for rebar among end consumers in Russia in October, the fluctuation is associated, among other things, with the speculative policy of traders, said State Secretary, Deputy Minister of the Ministry Viktor Yevtukhov. His words are quoted by the press service of the department. The deputy minister explained that they “redeem volumes, pledge their margins” and, as a result, sell rebar at inflated prices. He noted that when prices for this position decrease, as in August, traders suspend purchases pending “Along the chain, metallurgists are reducing production volumes. Further, through deferred demand, we get an artificial shortage and another surge in prices. Obviously, this link in the market needs to be reduced by switching to long-term direct contracts as much as possible,” said the deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Yevtukhov also pointed out, that if prices from manufacturers unreasonably go up, some measures can be implemented. “I am sure that colleagues from the FAS Russia see a high difference in prices for products between the manufacturer and traders, who are closely monitoring the situation. the market for metal products (hot-rolled sheets, rebar) as in the case of Russian manufacturers and metal trading companies, including trading houses of metallurgical enterprises, “the deputy minister emphasized. If cases of violation of antimonopoly legislation are revealed, turnover fines can be applied to violators, and this” will cost a pretty penny for those who are trying to speculate, “concluded Evtukhov.

