The most devoted fan of Brad Pitt turned out to be … George Clooney

It turns out that living with an actor under the same roof is not the most pleasant prospect.

A video appeared on the Web about how to live a few days with George Clooney. His hero was an ordinary black man named Byron, who had to shelter a movie star at his home and find out that this is not as cool as one might think. Among the many embarrassing moments that the office worker with a new neighbor went through was Clooney’s infatuation with his colleague Brad Pitt. The 59-year-old actor covered the entire room with posters of the Hollywood handsome man and set up a warehouse with his image there.

“You can believe that Amal (Clooney’s wife. – Approx. ed.) wanted me to throw it all away? George Byron asks, hugging a pillow with Brad’s face. – No way I can throw it away, dude. Thank you for giving me the place. Me and Brad. “

And at this moment, Pitt’s fans shed tears of emotion.

A funny video was released by the organization Omaze, which arranged an unusual raffle, the main prize in which is living with George Clooney and his wife Amal in a beautiful house on Lake Como in Italy. The winner will spend the whole day (July 16) with the Hollywood star as if it were his bosom friend. The famous couple’s favorite food and drinks are included in the trip, as is a fun feast with bikes and jokes. About Brad Pitt, for example.

