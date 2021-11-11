The most luxurious shopping Kim Kardashian :: Life :: RBC Style

Most of all, the star loves to buy luxury furniture and gifts for children.

On April 6, Forbes announced model and TV star Kim Kardashian a billionaire: according to the estimates of journalists, her fortune reached $ 1 billion. Her main asset is the cosmetic brand KKW Beauty, estimated in 2020 at $ 1 billion, in which she owns 73% of the shares. Other sources include the Skims shapewear brand, TV show royalties, and passive investment income.

How Kim Kardashian made millions and built her personal brand

The fortune of Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, is estimated at $ 1.3 billion. In February, Kim filed for divorce and will receive part of the joint property under a marriage contract.

Kardashian is known for spending much more money extravagantly than for her business skills. Let’s talk about the most eccentric spending of the newly-minted billionaire.

Jacqueline Kennedy watch – $ 379,500

In 2017, Kim Kardashian bought a gold Cartier Tank watch at Christie’s, which belonged to Jacqueline Kennedy, the wife of American President John F. Kennedy. Kim paid $ 379,500 for them – about $ 200,000 more than the starting price.

The square watch on a black strap is made of 750-carat gold, and the mechanism is encrusted with a sapphire. In 1963, Jackie Kennedy received them as a gift from her brother-in-law, the Polish aristocrat, diplomat and businessman Stanislav Radziwill. The dial is engraved: “Stas – Jackie, 23 Feb. 63 years old, from 2:05 to 21:35 “. In response, Kennedy presented Radziwill with a painting depicting him on a hike with a friend. In 2019, Kim wore this watch to meet with President Donald Trump.

Gilded toilets – $ 750,000

In 2013, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who were not yet married at the time, carried out a massive renovation of a recently acquired mansion in Los Angeles’s Bel Air area. One of the most expensive purchases was four gilded toilets, for which the couple paid $ 750,000.

According to the prenuptial agreement that Kim and Kanye entered into, the house remains with the Kardashians. Therefore, when the couple officially divorces, they will become the sole owner of the golden toilet bowls.

Most expensive beds in the world – $ 1.05 million

Gold toilets aren’t the only super-expensive item in the Los Angeles Kardashian mansion. Together with Kanye, she bought six Royal State beds from British manufacturer Savoir Beds, each worth $ 175,000.

There are only 60 of these beds – the company has released a limited edition in honor of the 60th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 2013. Each bed was assembled by hand for about 700 hours. The design is based on drawings of boudoirs of French monarchs of the 17th-18th centuries. Other owners of these beds include Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Elton John.

Diamond earrings for one and a half year old daughter – $ 550,000

Kim Kardashian has four children: daughters North (7 years old), Chicago (3 years old), sons Saint (5 years old) and Psalm (1 year old). From the first days of her life, she constantly gives them super-expensive gifts – strollers, toys and clothes from luxury brands, and also arranges luxurious holidays.

The most expensive gift was received by her eldest daughter: in 2014, Kim bought 16-month-old North diamond earrings for $ 50 thousand. Tiny stud earrings weighing only half a carat were made by a friend of the Kardashian West family, designer of exclusive jewelry Lorraine Schwartz.

Children’s town in the backyard

In 2017, Kim and Kanye bought another home in Hayden Hills, 50 km west of Los Angeles. The mansion cost the couple $ 20 million. The interior of the house is made in a minimalist style, and there are no golden toilets – the star couple abandoned the flashy chic of the early 2010s. The largest modification of the house was the children’s mini-village, which was built on the initiative of the Kardashians in the backyard. The four star kids have a KKW Beauty mini boutique, Lego castle, snack bar, grocery store, flower shop, Starbucks, ATM machine, and fire station. How much money the star couple cost this children’s town, which they call Lil Hidden-Hills, is unknown. After the restructuring, the Kardashian West estate is estimated at about $ 60 million.

Weekend in the Bahamas as a gift to Kanye – $ 440 thousand

When Kanye and Kim were still together, they often gave each other lavish gifts. On the rapper’s 40th birthday, his wife rented a small luxury resort on the Bahamas Great Guana Cay for four days. The couple spent time there with their friends.

According to Refinery 29 magazine, the Kardashian spent about $ 440 thousand on the trip, of which $ 264 thousand went to a transfer to the island: the star chartered a mini-fleet of four private jets, and the rest went to rent the resort.