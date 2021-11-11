The most touching wedding photos of Angelina Jolie, George Clooney and other stars

Hayley Bieber, Kate Moss, Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney and Rose Leslie were incredibly beautiful brides. And their magnificent celebrations were remembered by millions of fans for unusually bright moments.
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington
Game of Thrones stars played a lavish celebration in Scotland. The wedding of lovers took place in a church near the bride’s family castle – Wardhill Castle. Rose is the daughter of large landowner Sebastian Leslie.
The actress got married in an Elie Saab dress. In this delicate outfit, she ran with Keith past the guests after the wedding ceremony. Friends and family applauded the newlyweds and threw petals at them. This emotional moment was the most vivid impression of this wedding for many guests.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
The actors got married in a small church in Château Miraval – an ancient castle in the south of France – in 2014. The wedding dress for Angelina was created by the fashion designer of the Atelier Versace brand Luigi Massi, as well as the children of the star. The designer transferred their drawings to the hem of the bride’s outfit.
Fans of Jolie and Pitt consider the shot on the stairs to be the most touching photo. On it, newlyweds pose, surrounded by children. “Everything went great, I am happy to be a wife,” she said about the celebration of Jolie.
Hayley and Justin Bieber
The top model and the Canadian musician got married twice. They officially registered the marriage in 2018 at the City Hall of New York. And then they staged a magnificent celebration for family and friends in South Carolina. The traditional ceremony was held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in 2019.
The bride came to the altar in an Off White dress with a giant train. The wedding photographer caught the moment Justin slipped the wedding ring onto Hayley’s finger. The model showed a very personal shot on the anniversary of her marriage. “We had the best wedding ever. I would like to live this day again and again, ”Bieber said.
Amal and George Clooney
A human rights lawyer became the second wife of a Hollywood actor. They held a wedding ceremony in Venice with family and celebrity friends. The couple’s celebration was celebrated by fans, filling the bridges over the Grand Canal. But they could see Amal in an Oscar de la Renta wedding dress only in a photo in People magazine.
The most touching is the shot where the bride and groom stand close to each other and smile. George gently holds his beloved by the waist. This photo was featured on the cover of the magazine.
Kate Moss and Jamie Hinks
The British top model threw a fabulous celebration with an emphasis on haute couture in 2011. She married longtime boyfriend Jamie Hincks in a John Galliano gown and custom-made Manolo Blahnik pumps. The chosen model was dressed in a blue Yves Saint Laurent suit and branded sunglasses.
Kate chose 15 bridesmaids led by her daughter Lila Grace. The girls with flower wreaths on their heads looked like little fairies. Leela was responsible for her task. She led her mother by the hand with a very serious look, touching the guests. “Leela gave my mother in marriage!” – the fans of the model joked when they saw the pictures.
