The movie “Fast and the Furious 9” with Vin Diesel will be released in Russia earlier than in the USA

The movie “Fast and Furious 9” with Vin Diesel will be released in Russia earlier than in the USA

We will see the long-awaited continuation of the “high-speed” series in May!

Promo poster of the movie “Fast and Furious 9”

The long-awaited action movie “Fast and Furious 9” by Justin Lin will be released in Russia a month earlier than in the United States.



In early March, Universal Pictures was forced to postpone the premiere of the fast-paced franchise again due to the coronavirus. The US release was scheduled for May 28, but was eventually pushed back to June 25. But initially “Fast and Furious 9” was supposed to be released in May 2020.

It was assumed that in this case, the film will be released in Russian only in the summer. However, suddenly on the website “Bulletin of the kinoprokatchik” they wrote that in Russia managed to keep the release in May. Moreover, “Fast and Furious 9” will be released even earlier than planned. We are waiting for the premiere on May 20, not on the 27th!

And this is not the only unexpected surprise for Russian viewers from Universal. So, earlier it became known that the film by Ilya Naishuller “Nobody” with Bob Odenkerk will be released in Russia on March 18, and this is a week earlier than in the “native” country of the project. In addition, before many countries, we will see the spy thriller Carey Fukunagi “No Time to Die” with Daniel Craig as James Bond (September 30) and Tom McGrath’s cartoon “The Boss Baby 2” (August 19).

Recall that “Fast and Furious 9” starred Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Son Kahn, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and John Cena.

