The official trailer for the second season of “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon released

A trailer for the second season of The Morning Show has appeared online, starring Jennifer Aniston (Friends) and Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde). He appeared on the Apple TV YouTube channel.
The video presented a new twist in the story of the two TV journalists. After leaving the program, the heroine Aniston is asked to return for the sake of the stability of the UBA channel. However, achieving this will not be easy: it seems that the company will face charges – this time of racial discrimination.
In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Pauli, Desin Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden will return to their roles in the sequel.
Additionally, Season 2 will feature Greta Lee, Rory O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Carsian, Valeria Golino and Julianne Margulis. The new episodes will air on Apple TV + on September 17.
The plot of the second season will develop during the coronavirus pandemic. Marc Duplass said that the writers “rewrote” part of the second season after the production was closed due to COVID-19. The writers have previously rewritten the series to include the MeToo movement.