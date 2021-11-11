The Parliament of Chechnya will submit to the State Duma a bill prohibiting the indication in the media of the nationality and religion of criminals and suspects in crimes, the TASS agency reports. Corresponding amendments can be adopted to the federal law on mass media.

Recently, a public discussion took place on this issue between the head of the region Ramzan Kadyrov and the editor-in-chief of the RT channel Margarita Simonyan. The latter sharply criticized the Azerbaijanis arrested on suspicion of attacking a man with a child in New Moscow, and Kadyrov accused her of speculating on the national question.

The bill banning the indication in the media of the nationality and religion of criminals is redundant. This was announced by the secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia, former chairman of the Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation Mikhail Fedotov on the air of the radio station “Echo of Moscow”.

“This is not the first attempt to introduce this amendment to the law on mass media. Each time, thank God, it was rejected by our parliament. This is not a matter of legislation, it is a matter of professional ethics of media workers. The law is too crude a tool for regulating such subtle and delicate points. In our Constitution it is written that no one can be forced to give information about their nationality, therefore, no one can write that this or that person belongs to this or that nationality. This information does not exist without the person himself, only the person himself can say: “I am Russian, I am Ukrainian, I am Tatar, I am Circassian and so on.” Only he himself can say it. In this case, the introduction of this amendment is simply redundant, ”he said.