The Prosecutor General’s Office demanded to liquidate Memorial :: Politics :: RBC

The court session on the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office will take place on November 25.

RBC sent a request to the Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Supreme Court, as well as to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Read on RBC Pro

On October 15, officers of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes (OBEP) of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Central Administrative District came to the Moscow office of Memorial. According to Aleksandra Polivanova, a member of the Memorial board, law enforcement officers demanded that the center provide “an simply unimaginable list of documents” for the period from the date of registration of the organization to the present. From the chairman of the board of “Memorial” Yan Rachinsky they demanded to report to the senior operative.

The day before, several dozen people tried to disrupt the screening of Gareth Jones, a historical drama by Polish director Agnieszka Holland, which took place in Memorial’s Moscow office. Natalya Morozova, a lawyer at the human rights center, said that most of those who broke into the office left before the police arrived. For some time, the arriving officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not let the audience out of the hall, questioned them and asked them to write explanations.

Department of Economic Crimes came to Memorial’s office



Memorial Human Rights Center has been on the register of foreign agents in Russia since 2014. In addition to him, the interregional public organization Memorial Information and Education Center (Yekaterinburg), the Memorial Research and Information Center and the Memorial International Historical and Educational Society are also included there.

Memorial was founded in 1992 in Moscow. It was preceded by the Moscow public group “Memorial”, which emerged in 1987 and gave rise to a number of regional organizations and groups. In 1989, they all united into the All-Union Historical and Educational Society “Memorial” (registered in 1990). Academician Andrei Sakharov was one of the organizers and the first honorary chairman of Memorial. Initially, the main task of the organization was the study of political repression in the USSR. Now “Memorial” is a community of dozens of organizations in Russia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Italy, Czech Republic, Belgium, France, Ukraine, which conduct research, human rights and educational work.