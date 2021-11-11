The rap of the new boyfriend Angelina Jolie decided to study in the universities of Canada

The Weeknd is called the new lover of the Hollywood star

Ryerson University of Canada has developed a discipline in which students will study the creativity of rappers who are compatriots Drake and The Weeknd. This was reported by the CNN TV channel.

The course, titled Drake Deconstruction and The Weeknd, will be available to students in the winter semester starting January 22, 2022.

The course’s author, Professor Dalton Higgins, said it was time to “canonize” Canadian rap and R&B icons.

“It is imperative for historians and students to explore the Toronto music scene, which gave us Drake and The Weeknd and created the conditions for mega-popularity,” Higgins said.

As part of the course, students will conduct a thorough analysis of the lyrics of both performers. They will also be offered to study the entrepreneurial experience of rappers, since, according to the author of the course, they are “strong businessmen”, since they were able to achieve success “with humble roots.”

Students of the university will be able to study the creativity of performers as one of the disciplines of the first interdisciplinary professional music bachelor’s program.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is a 31-year-old Canadian singer of Ethiopian descent. In May 2021, he won ten Billboard Music Awards nominations at once, including the Best Musician of the Year category.

Recently it became known that the rapper, apparently, is dating actress Angelina Jolie, who is 15 years older than him. The couple was noticed at dinner in a restaurant, after which the actress got into the performer’s car and drove with him to his mansion. They’ve been spotted on another date before.