Moscow commented on the recent statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who warned Russia against “repeating the mistakes of 2014” in Ukraine. As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on November 11, the mistakes were made not by the Russian Federation at all, but by the American leadership, as well as by those who made the coup d’etat in Kiev.

“I don’t really understand what mistakes we made in 2014? They were committed that year by people who allowed a coup in Ukraine and, accordingly, the US administration, which was then in power, not alien in its party affiliation to those who are now in power in Washington, ”Ryabkov said.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister noted that the US authorities “have already made and continue to make a sea of ​​mistakes, including in the absence of at least relative stabilization in relations with Russia,” while the Russian Federation is fully prepared for this.

“This is where the real mistakes are. Therefore, it is necessary that the colleagues in Washington do the work on the mistakes, ”concluded Ryabkov.

Earlier, on November 10, Anthony Blinken, at a meeting of the head of the State Department with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, warned Russia against “repeating the mistake of 2014” and accused it of provocations in Donbass. He also praised the Ukrainian side for “restraint” and stressed that he did not understand the intentions of the Russian side.

During a meeting with the Ukrainian minister, Blinken also said that the US administration will work with Congress to ensure continued military assistance to Ukraine.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats.