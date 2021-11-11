The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office demanded the liquidation of the Memorial human rights society *

2 hours ago

Photo author, @SotaVision Photo caption, In mid-October, a group of masked men burst into a building in central Moscow and tried to disrupt a closed screening of a film about the Holodomor. Arrived on call, the police blocked the office and conducted a survey of spectators and employees of the center

The Supreme Court of Russia received an appeal from the Prosecutor General’s Office demanding the liquidation of the international historical, educational, charitable and human rights society “Memorial”.

Consideration of the claim to liquidate Memorial and its structural units is scheduled for November 25, the court said, without specifying the grounds for filing the claim.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that Memorial and its structures “carry out their activities in violation of the Constitution of the Russian Federation and with other repeated or gross violations of the law or other legal acts.” As a violation, the supervisory authority pointed out that human rights organizations allegedly conceal the fact that they were performing the function of a foreign agent.

Human rights activists called this decision a political one.

The Law on Foreign Agents requires that organizations entered by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents indicate this in all their materials.

In 2016, the Ministry of Justice included Memorial in the register of foreign agents following an unscheduled audit.

Memorial called this decision illegal and promised to appeal it in court. For five years, it was not possible to challenge the assignment to “foreign agents”.

Ilya Barabanov, BBC correspondent:

“In mid-October, a group of thugs disrupted another film screening at Memorial, and the police officers who arrived at the scene locked the front doors with handcuffs. At the same time, Michelin stars were handed over to restaurants in Moscow.

If Russian journalists learned en masse about what a “foreign agency” was only in 2021, then Memorial’s human rights defenders had to live with this designation since the distant 2013. There was not yet Crimea and the Ukrainian war, the severance of relations with the West and the sanctions confrontation. But Vladimir Putin has already returned to the Kremlin for his third term, who, in addition to foreign policy issues, has also been keenly interested in history in recent years.

Since the late 1980s, Memorial has been talking about such pages of Russian history that it is not customary to be proud of – on the next anniversary of mass repressions you cannot arrange a parade on Red Square. There is no denial of Stalinist repressions at the state level yet.

The President attended the opening of the Wall of Sorrow on the Garden Ring in Moscow, but the Perm-36 museum was unofficially destroyed, the history of Sandarmokh was hushed up, and the main investigator of these tragic places, Yuri Dmitriev, became a defendant in the criminal case. Every year, more and more obstacles were created by the authorities for those who wanted to read the names of those shot at the Solovetsky stone in Lubyanka.

Every year the work of Memorial was made more and more difficult, events were more and more often disrupted. More and more laws were adopted on how to correctly interpret Russian history. When history begins to be legislatively regulated, and the head of state increasingly publishes articles with his own vision of this or that controversial historical episode, the possibility of discussion about this very past decreases in the country.

Discussion of the future of Russian society is difficult until the tragic crimes committed by the state in the past have been spoken and discussed. An under-discussed inconvenient past interferes with the conversation about the present and the future, and Memorial has always been an organization that has tried to conduct such a discussion. ”

Memorial is one of the oldest human rights societies in Russia. It researches the history of human rights abuses in Russia. The organization analyzed, in particular, the work of the NKVD and the system of labor camps in the USSR.

In Chechnya, Memorial employees dealt with complaints of disappearances and the provision of legal aid.