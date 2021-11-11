The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office demanded the liquidation of the Memorial human rights society *

Handcuffs on the doors "Memorial"

Photo author, @SotaVision

Photo caption,

In mid-October, a group of masked men burst into a building in central Moscow and tried to disrupt a closed screening of a film about the Holodomor. Arrived on call, the police blocked the office and conducted a survey of spectators and employees of the center

The Supreme Court of Russia received an appeal from the Prosecutor General’s Office demanding the liquidation of the international historical, educational, charitable and human rights society “Memorial”.

Consideration of the claim to liquidate Memorial and its structural units is scheduled for November 25, the court said, without specifying the grounds for filing the claim.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that Memorial and its structures “carry out their activities in violation of the Constitution of the Russian Federation and with other repeated or gross violations of the law or other legal acts.” As a violation, the supervisory authority pointed out that human rights organizations allegedly conceal the fact that they were performing the function of a foreign agent.

Human rights activists called this decision a political one.

