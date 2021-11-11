The Russian was sentenced in the USA to 10 years in prison for cyber fraud :: Society :: RBC

According to the authorities, he and his accomplices implemented a scheme in which they took money for advertising on the Internet, but posted it on fake pages. Bots provided views of commercials

Russian Alexander Zhukov was sentenced in the United States to ten years in prison for fraudulent advertising on the Internet, according to a message on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

The court also ordered Zhukov to pay a fine of $ 3.8 million.

He was previously convicted of online advertising fraud, in which he and his associates embezzled more than $ 7 million received from American advertisers, publishers, platforms and other participants in the digital advertising industry, according to a release from the Justice Department.

It also says that from September 2014 to December 2016, Zhukov ran Media Methane, which received payment for placing ads on sites, primarily video ads. However, instead of placing advertisements on real Internet pages, Zhukov rented more than 2,000 servers located in data centers in Texas and the Netherlands, and with the help of bots imitated users’ viewing of advertisements.

The Russian and his accomplices programmed bots to load real advertisements on blank pages, “replacing” domains with domains of real sites, including The New York Times, the New York Post, the New York Daily News, Newsday.