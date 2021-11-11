https://ria.ru/20211111/latviya-1758610865.html
The Seim of Latvia has banned the public use of St. George’s ribbon
The Seim of Latvia has banned the public use of St. George’s ribbon – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
The Seim of Latvia has banned the public use of St. George’s ribbon
The Parliament of Latvia in the final reading approved the bill banning the public use of St. George’s ribbon, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
2021-11-11T17: 10
2021-11-11T17: 10
2021-11-11T18: 04
in the world
Latvia
great patriotic war (1941-1945)
Victory Day
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155304/63/1553046332_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8e48a42f7aacf5a5d6e11a6c8db2e633.jpg
RIGA, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Parliament of Latvia in the final reading approved the bill banning the public use of St. George’s ribbon, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. This initiative was earlier made by the national association “Everything – Latvia”. In the third reading, it was supported by the majority of the deputies. The head of the Seimas Commission on Human Rights and Public Affairs Artus Kaimins said that the values that this symbol carries are unacceptable for him. In turn, the Russian Union party previously announced its intention to challenge these amendments at all levels. condemned this bill. According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, the ban on the public use of the St. 2005 in the agency RIA Novosti, which is now part of the MIA “Russia Today”. At the same time, the first action took place, since then it has become a tradition to tie a ribbon on the eve of May 9th. Every year on this holiday hundreds of thousands of people gather at the monument to the Liberators of Riga, many come with St. George ribbons. criminal by the Nuremberg Tribunal. They publicly demonstrate the awards and symbols of the Nazis, deputies and officials participate in them. These processions are condemned in many countries, including Russia.
https://ria.ru/20210509/draka-1731565504.html
Latvia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155304/63/1553046332_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02e32c227c96f92b7115acdbdd4cac7f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, latvia, the great patriotic war (1941-1945), victory day
The Seim of Latvia has banned the public use of St. George’s ribbon
This initiative was earlier made by the national association “Everything for Latvia”. In the third reading, it was supported by the majority of the deputies. Artus Kaimins, the head of the Sejm Commission on Human Rights and Public Affairs, said that the values that this symbol carries are unacceptable for him.
In turn, the Russian Union party previously announced its intention to challenge these amendments at all levels.
“This fight against symbols did not arise out of nowhere: for the umpteenth time, the Latvian government is diverting people’s attention from important economic problems and raising their own salaries by inciting ethnic hatred. <...> symbols! ” – said in the statement of the party.
The action “St. George’s Ribbon”, dedicated to the celebration of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, emerged in 2005 at the RIA Novosti agency, which is now part of the MIA “Russia Today”. At the same time, the first action took place, since then tying a ribbon on the eve of May 9 has become a tradition.
Every year on this holiday hundreds of thousands of people gather at the monument to the Liberators of Riga, many come with St. George’s ribbons.
May 9, 12:14
In Odessa, radicals attacked a woman with a St. George ribbon