The Parliament of Latvia in the final reading approved the bill banning the public use of St. George’s ribbon, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

RIGA, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Parliament of Latvia in the final reading approved the bill banning the public use of St. George’s ribbon, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. This initiative was earlier made by the national association “Everything – Latvia”. In the third reading, it was supported by the majority of the deputies. The head of the Seimas Commission on Human Rights and Public Affairs Artus Kaimins said that the values ​​that this symbol carries are unacceptable for him. In turn, the Russian Union party previously announced its intention to challenge these amendments at all levels. condemned this bill. According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, the ban on the public use of the St. 2005 in the agency RIA Novosti, which is now part of the MIA “Russia Today”. At the same time, the first action took place, since then it has become a tradition to tie a ribbon on the eve of May 9th. Every year on this holiday hundreds of thousands of people gather at the monument to the Liberators of Riga, many come with St. George ribbons. criminal by the Nuremberg Tribunal. They publicly demonstrate the awards and symbols of the Nazis, deputies and officials participate in them. These processions are condemned in many countries, including Russia.

