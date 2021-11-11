https://ria.ru/20211111/rashkin-1758502056.html
The source spoke about the situation with the deprivation of Rashkin’s immunity
The source spoke about the situation with the deprivation of Rashkin’s immunity
The Prosecutor General’s Office next week will ask the State Duma to deprive the parliamentary immunity of the communist Valery Rashkin, who was detained in the Saratov region … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Prosecutor General’s Office next week will ask the State Duma to deprive the parliamentary immunity of the communist Valery Rashkin, who was detained in the Saratov region on suspicion of illegal hunting. Earlier, the Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the petition would be considered as soon as it goes. According to the regional committee of hunting and fishing, on October 29, Rashkin was caught with a dead elk carcass in a car. According to the deputy himself, he found her while walking in the forest and decided to take it with him. Not far from the car, the inspectors also found the skin and other parts of the animal. A case on illegal hunting was initiated, it was transferred to the central office of the Investigative Committee.
