The star of the film “La La Land” Emma Stone became a mother for the first time

American actress Emma Stone became a mother for the first time, according to TMZ. RIA Novosti, 26.03.2021

MOSCOW, 26 Mar – RIA Novosti. American actress Emma Stone became a mother for the first time, according to TMZ. A source told the publication that the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress in Damien Chazelle’s film La La Land (2016) gave birth on March 13 in a clinic in Los Angeles (USA), but this became known only now. The gender of the child, who was born to Stone and her husband, producer and director Dave McCarey, is still unknown. The publication clarifies that the 32-year-old actress was last seen pregnant last month. She looked elegant in a black loose-fitting dress. Stone and McCary met in 2016, and in 2017 they began a romantic relationship. They planned to get married last spring, but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic. In the fall of 2020, it was reported that the wedding did take place, but the couple did not advertise it.

