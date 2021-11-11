https://ria.ru/20210108/stoun-1592317273.html

The star of the movie “La La Land” Emma Stone is expecting a baby

American actress Emma Stone and her husband, producer and director Dave McCarey, are expecting a child who will be the firstborn for both parents, Elle reports. RIA Novosti, 08.01.2021

MOSCOW, January 8 – RIA Novosti. American actress Emma Stone and her husband, producer and director Dave McCarey, are expecting a baby who will be the firstborn for both parents, according to Elle. The same source said that Stone is happy that she does not need to be on the set while she is pregnant. Stone and McCarey began their relationship in 2017. They planned to get married last spring, but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic. In the fall, it was reported that a secret wedding had taken place. Before McCary Stone met with Andrew Garfield. Emma won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA for her role in La La Land. Among other famous paintings with her: “The Servant”, “The Amazing Spider-Man”, “Birdman”, “Battle of the Sexes”, “Favorite”.

