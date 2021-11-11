The state goat thinks about the rams

Mikhail Leontyev is a three times statesman, for he speaks on the state radio Vesti FM, for many years he has been running his own program on Channel One, and for many years he has received a large salary as vice president of a giant state oil company. He has other positions, but these three are enough to consider him a 100% government official and at the same time extremely outspoken.

All of the above is very important for understanding: what the state has in mind is in Misha Leontyev’s language. The other day he spoke on the air of the state radio “Vesti FM” about the epidemic and vaccinations.

LEONTIEV. I would generally forbid engaging in vaccination propaganda. Because it all looks like some kind of collective public insanity. You are engaged in persuading the sheep to graze on their own. Sheep without a shepherd and, preferably, dogs, do not graze. No matter how much you work with the rams …

Here is Petya Tolstoy (Pyotr Tolstoy – Deputy Chairman of the State Duma) says: “Well, we lost the campaign!” (speech about the state campaign for vaccination). What the hell is a campaign ?! We have a state power that is legally elected and legitimate. She is obliged to ensure the health of the rams, regardless of their will and consciousness. Because she is responsible for the livestock.

The impression is that we are in an insane asylum: “No, no, only voluntarily!” And against this background, the closure of wine boutiques! Idiots! If you want people to stay at home, let them thump.

How long can you engage in propaganda with these rams? You just need to catch and prick. Two blows to the head – immobilized and pricked. And that’s all. Well, sheep!

LEADING. Come on without insults.

LEONTIEV. Why no offense? With insults! What? – to caress, I beg your pardon, these goats, rams.

LEADING. Misha, come on, no offense.

LEONTIEV. I am not elected anywhere, to any bodies, so I want to and insult – it’s okay. I will incite hatred towards the majority of the population of the Russian Federation …

There is nothing special to comment on. Everything is too clear anyway: an important gentleman considers the people of Russia to be rams. And some infinitely stupid rams who do not graze without a shepherd and dogs. Here three times the state Leont’ev is grossly mistaken: there are no rams in nature that will die of hunger, but will not graze (eat grass) if the shepherd’s whip does not whistle over them and dogs bite.

But we will not argue about zoology with an outspoken Leontiev. His speech is important not in content, not in “thoughts”, but in the attitude of state people to the state-forming people and other peoples of Russia.

The last fragment is especially interesting and frank: “I am not elected anywhere, to any bodies, therefore I want to insult and insult.” This means that if he was elected, he would portray love and respect for the people. That is, I would lie for the sake of being elected. I was not surprised. And if surprised, then only with frankness. Forgot what all this is saying on the radio? Or deliberately portrayed a shepherd dog, which fulfills all the commands of the shepherd.