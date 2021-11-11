The Supreme Court decided to try Furgal in the Moscow region :: Politics :: RBC

In addition, the judge extended the arrest of the accused and their property for six months. The court took into account the gravity of the charges brought and concluded that only their detention could secure the interests of justice.

The ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, was detained and taken to Moscow on July 9 last year. He is accused of organizing the murders of Far Eastern businessmen in the 2000s, when he was still doing business. Then entrepreneurs Yevgeny Zorya, Oleg Bulatov, Alexander Adamov and Roman Sandalov were killed. On July 20, 2020, President Vladimir Putin dismissed him from his post with the wording “due to the loss of confidence” and appointed Acting Governor of LDPR member Mikhail Degtyarev.

Read on RBC Pro

The bridge across the Bui and other cases: why governors are arrested in Russia



After Furgal was detained, unauthorized protests took place in the cities of the Far East: activists demanded a public and open trial of the former head of the region, and also criticized the actions of the federal authorities. The rallies lasted more than six months.

In February, Furgalu was charged with the final version: of organizing the murders of entrepreneurs Yevgeny Zori and Oleg Bulatov, as well as the attempted murder of Alexander Smolsky. According to the UK, the main motive for the crimes was “promoting the commercial interests of Furgal and his accomplices.”

The ex-governor has repeatedly denied guilt; he considers his persecution politically motivated. In addition, Furgal complained about threats and pressure from the investigation. Later, Furgal became a defendant in another case under the article on organizing a criminal community.

The Investigative Committee reported that testimony against Furgal was given by four accused who had been detained earlier. In addition to Furgal’s former business partner Nikolai Mistryukov, his former assistant in the State Duma Andrei Karepov, businessman and general director of Alteza Andrei Paley, and security inspector of Mendeleevo airport in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, Marat Kadyrov, are also involved in the ex-governor’s case.

Khabarovsk Election Commission refused to register for elections to Furgal’s son



According to investigators, Furgal and Mistryukov created an organized group in 2004 to commit murders of competitors. It included Karepov and Mikhail Timofeev, who had authority in the criminal circles of the Khabarovsk Territory, who, in turn, attracted Marat Kadyrov and Andrey Paley to participate in the crimes for money. In July 2004, according to the investigation, Kadyrov, while in the village of Progress, Amur Region, threw two grenades at a businessman who was receiving scrap metal. Tom managed to survive. Later, according to the investigation, due to a long commercial dispute over the ownership of several real estate objects, Furgal and Mistryukov ordered the murder of another businessman through the mediation of Karepov and Timofeev. In October of the same year, Paley shot a businessman in Khabarovsk. In order to cover up this crime, Paley shot in January 2005 in Khabarovsk a man who was part of Furgal’s entourage and who was aware of his involvement in the murder of an entrepreneur. The case against Mistryukov in connection with the conclusion of a pre-trial cooperation agreement with him was allocated to a separate proceeding. Timofeev disappeared from the investigation and was put on the wanted list, the investigation of the case against him and other persons continues.