The third phase of Sputnik M research for adolescents has begun in Moscow

2021-11-11

2021-11-11T10: 34

2021-11-11T12: 04

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The third phase of a clinical trial of the Sputnik M vaccine against COVID-19 for adolescents has started in Moscow, said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development. that in the summer of this year, the first and second phases of the study began, which will last a year. According to her, preliminary results indicate the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine. She also clarified that “Sputnik M” is, in fact, the drug “Sputnik V”, but in a much lower dosage – 1/5 of an adult. The Vice Mayor noted that there are already about two thousand people aged 12-17 applied for applicants to volunteer, on November 8, the medical examination of the first participants began, and 208 people have already passed it. ” , doctors will also constantly monitor their condition, “she said. Of the three thousand participants, 2,400 teenagers will receive the vaccine, and 600 people will receive a placebo.” and will not be able to influence this. Information about what exactly the teenager received (vaccine or placebo) will be known 28 days after the first vaccination, “Rakova said. After that, participants who did not receive the drug will also be given vaccination. Throughout the study, adolescents will be invited to the research center seven times: for screening, vaccination with the first and second components, as well as on days 28, 42, 90, 180 for a medical examination. At the first visit, the doctor will conduct a survey and examination, and a potential research participant will be given an ECG, a PCR test, a biochemical and general clinical blood test, a blood test for antibodies to COVID-19, HIV, hepatitis, a general urine test, etc. in the study, all volunteers will receive the vaccine at the second and third visits to the doctor (on the first and 21st day of the study). After vaccination, they will be contacted for several days to clarify their well-being. On the 28th day of the study, all volunteers will have an ECG, they will also take a coagulogram (assessment of blood clotting ability), a CBC, a biochemical blood test, and a urinalysis to assess the health and safety of the vaccine. In addition, 500 participants will be offered an additional blood test for immunogenicity (the ability to produce antibodies against the virus) on the first, 28, 42, 90 and 180 days, 100 of them will additionally donate blood for immunogenicity on the 365th day. , have no contraindications to the drug or other medical contraindications. A temporary contraindication may be an acute respiratory viral infection two weeks before vaccination or a vaccination against another disease, given less than 30 days before the start of the study. To participate, you need to send an application to the mail: vacdeti@zdrav.mos.ru. The study is carried out on the basis of 12 medical organizations of the Moscow Department of Health: children’s city polyclinics № 133, 86, 130, 129, 148, 23, 110, 120, 61, 143 , Morozov Children’s City Clinical Hospital, Children’s City Clinical Hospital named after Z. A. Bashlyaeva. Vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

