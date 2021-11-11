These brands are worn by Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, but few people know about them yet.

6 independent brands that managed to get support from street style stars.

Tia adeola

You may have heard of Tia Adeola during the pandemic: her fancy face shields are all over the fashion media. Brand designer Shadows Adeola launched the brand in 2017 right in the dorm room of New York’s New School, where she studied arts in culture and media. In fact, the brand is inspired by the founder’s passion for the Renaissance. To briefly describe the concept of Tia Adeola, these are smart things with all kinds of frills, ruffles and strings: the brand’s images have already come to the liking of Dua Lipa, SZA, Gigi Hadid and Lord. Prices range from $ 30 for a mask to $ 1200 for a feather and beaded jumpsuit.

Georgios Trochopoulos

The London-based brand creates sophisticated knitwear – tight dresses, maxi skirts and bras. Kendall Jenner has been spotted on the streets of Los Angeles wearing a Georgios Trochopoulos halter collar knit crop top. Prices range from $ 100 for a miniskirt to $ 600 for a dress.

Jade cropper

The Swedish brand was founded in 2019 and features deconstructive designs, sustainable materials and handcrafted prints. Jade Cropper fans include Kim Kardashian, George Smith and SZA.

Fe Noel

Fe Noel is a Brooklyn-based brand that is popular with singer Beyoncé and actress Gabriella Union. The designer of the brand is inspired by his Grenadian roots, which is why Fe Noel pieces are ethnic in nature – there are many flowing silhouettes, prints and bright colors. Prices range from $ 128 for a swimsuit to $ 1,095 for a robe.

Ottolinger

The creators of Ottolinger met at the School of Design in Basel, Switzerland: the girls liked each other’s work so much that they decided to join forces in a joint project. With provocative designs with deconstructions, laces, cutouts and intricate prints, the brand has caught the attention of Barbie Ferreira, Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid. Prices range from $ 227 for a T-shirt to $ 945 for a muslin blouse.

Peachy den

The London-based brand conveys a 70s aesthetic in its collections: their key products are knitted suits and dresses. Designers spy on patterns for things in the wardrobes of mothers and grandmothers, which is why there are so many colorful items in retro style. Peachy Den has already dressed Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. Prices range from $ 5 for a hair tie to $ 140 for a jumpsuit.