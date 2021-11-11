this is how she looks like Poison Ivy – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Rumors that Scarlett Johansson, after the farewell Marvel film about Black Widow, might go over to competitors in DC, appeared on the Web a year ago, and at that time they seemed like something crazy – some kind of bad joke.

But against the backdrop of litigation between the deserved performer of the role of Natasha Romanoff and Disney, such a prospect ceases to look so incredible.

So much so that arts began to appear on the Web depicting the actress in the form of Poison Ivy – an iconic villain / anti-heroine from Batman’s inner circle.

Considering that the “mouse house” has frozen all projects with Scarlett’s participation, for her the universe of the Dark Knight and Superman may not be the worst option.

Previously, the trail from Marvel to Warner Bros. already “trodden” by the disgraced director James Gunn. While Disney has forgiven him the ancient tweets, the director who recently released the new Suicide Squad is planning a long-distance career for DC Films and is eager to make another Harley Quinn movie with Margot Robbie.

It didn’t take long for fans to crave for a movie starring the famous clown and Poison Ivy, Scarlett Johansson, all by Maestro Gunn.

Although at this stage this is nothing more than the wishes of movie comic book fans, it cannot be denied that Disney created for competitors from Warner Bros. ideal conditions for meeting the needs of the audience.