Tiktoker became famous by making himself a double of Harry Potter

The era has come when you can become rich and famous using your TikTok page. Some users sing, others dance, and others shoot humorous videos. And someone does not even need to strain too much. A good example is 25-year-old French blogger Felix, who is fortunate enough to be born with a Harry Potter-like appearance, Daniel Radcliffe.

Since the actor himself does not sit on social networks, Felix calmly appropriated the image of an adult Harry and began to gain subscribers. In his videos, he fantasizes about how an adult Potter would behave and what problems he would face. Since February 2021, more than a million people have already subscribed to the guy.

Our song is good: they want to make a TV series based on Harry PotterThe project is being developed for HBO Max, but a decent idea for the plot has not yet been found.

Felix admits that self-isolation pushed him to cosplay Harry. For a long time he himself did not watch the films of the franchise about the young wizard and could only guess about his similarity with the main character. But now Radcliffe’s doppelganger will unfold, rest assured.

See also: