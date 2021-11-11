To whom is the warrior, and to whom the mother is dear – Kommersant newspaper No. 116 (7078) from 07.07.2021

The release of Black Widow – the twenty-fourth film of the MCU “Marvel”, he is also the first in its “fourth phase” and the long-awaited “solo” superheroine Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson. The picture turned out to be less funny Russian cranberries than expected Julia Shagelman, but the imaginary seriousness rather spoils it.

“Black Widow” fans of the Marvel franchise really had to wait an unusually long time, and not only because the release of the film was postponed three times due to the pandemic. The preparatory process itself before filming, which began in May 2019, took no less than 15 years. Back in 2004, the Lionsgate studio acquired the rights to film the Black Widow comics and was going to start production of the picture, but unfortunately then several films about cool heroines in tight suits were released on the screens, from Kill Bill to the comic books Aeon Flux and Electra “. From the deafening failure at the box office of these latter, the studio, as usual, concluded that the audience was not yet ready for female superheroes. The Black Widow project disappeared, and the rights to the comics returned to Marvel Studios, which soon began its total takeover of the world, that is, sorry, film distribution.

However, the Marvel bosses, who almost from the very launch of the franchise promised that a solo film about Natasha Romanoff, to whose role Scarlett Johansson has been assigned since 2009, will certainly take place, were also in no hurry to take risks. Until the main Marvel competitor DC released Wonder Woman in 2017 and hit the jackpot: not only almost $ 822 million at the box office, but also praise for an advanced feminist approach to the superhero blockbuster.

It was impossible to sit out here any longer. In 2019, Marvel responded with “Captain Marvel”, and finally Natasha’s turn came, about whose solo performance the studio had been negotiating with dozens of directors and screenwriters all these years. This is not an exaggeration – the short-list of applicants for the director’s chair of “Widow” consisted of 49 names (mostly women, to better match fashion trends). Among them, the Australian Kate Shortland, the author of several indie films, was chosen, whose candidacy was supported by Johansson herself. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reached the level of development when the director of any film in the franchise can be at least artificial intelligence, and the author’s vision rather interferes.

In “Black Widow”, however, there are attempts to portray originality, which turn into the fact that the film looks like everything at once: from the series “Americans” about Soviet spies posing as a simple American family from suburbia (reminiscent of the prologue, action which takes place in Ohio in 1995), to the boiling wampuki “Red Sparrow” – again about Soviet spies, or rather sex agents generated by the excited fantasy of writer Jason Matthews in the service of the almighty KGB. Fortunately, “Widow” has a PG-13 children’s age rating (in the Russian box office, however, it is increased to 16+), so the film came out quite chaste, but the idea of ​​a combat squad of the very Widows that the villainous General Drake (Ray Winston) holds subordinate with the help of biochemical control over women’s brains and their own pheromones, it is deployed here with all the Marvel scale.

The “serious” intonation of the film is not new either, set by the opening credits under the cover of the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and sending back 10-12 years ago, when it became fashionable to shoot movie comics in a more dark, more realistic tone. There is very little humor in “Black Widow”, and the one that is, is not very funny. The comic component is mainly responsible for the Soviet superhero Red Guard, aka Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor), obsessed with his one-sided rivalry with Captain America. Of course, our battered compatriot, with his beer belly, tattoos, unkempt beard and gold tooth, is no match for this last one. For the honor of the intelligence-superhero program of the “empire of evil” ladies have to take the rap, much more competent and support themselves in combat form – except for Natasha Romanoff herself, who changed sides long ago, this is her named sister Elena (Florence Pugh) and Milena (Rachel Weisz), another spy who had gone through widow training a generation earlier. In this scenario, one can feel the homespun truth about Russian women, burning huts and galloping horses, which finally coincided with the current agenda, to which – the last – big Hollywood blockbusters ripened.