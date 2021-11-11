Tom Cruise is 59! The most interesting facts from the life of an actor

Tom Cruise, without a doubt, is one of the most talented and vibrant Hollywood actors, and today he turns 59 years old. He has the highest grossing films, hot romances with the best actresses and mind-boggling fees. Cruz is still the favorite of all women on the planet. For the birthday of the famous actor, we have prepared a selection of interesting facts from his biography.

Tom Cruise grew up in a large family. The actor has three sisters.

Tom’s mother was a failed actress, and his father was a failed engineer. The actor’s parents could not find a permanent job, and the family often had to move. So, by the age of 14, Tom managed to change 15 schools.

As a child, he had many complexes, the reason for the strongest experiences was short stature. In order to pull himself up and add at least a couple of centimeters, Tom actively went in for sports and paddled on the horizontal bar. Now the height of the actor is 170 cm.

Another complex of the future actor was crooked teeth, because of which he rarely smiled.

Cruz had problems with his studies due to a congenital disease – dyslexia. It was difficult for the actor to read the text.

In 1980 he moved to New York and after a while got a role in the film “Endless love”…

The blockbuster brought popularity to the actor “Risky business“.

May 9, 1987 Tom marries an actress Mimi Rogerswho was six years older than him. Tom and Mimi tried to have a child for a long time, but to no avail. In 1990, their marriage broke up.

In the same 90th on the set of the film “Days of Thunder” Cruz meets an Australian actress Nicole Kidman… This union has become one of the most striking in history. Hollywood… Young and beautiful, they always looked happy, and it seemed that their union was inviolable. Even problems with conceiving a child did not affect their relationship.

The couple adopted two children – a girl Isabella and boy Connor…

In 2011, Cruise and Kidman shocked the public with the news of divorce. Rumor has it that the reason for the breakup was Tom’s undisguised envy of Nicole’s success and constant quarrels on this basis.

But Tom did not survive the divorce for long and very soon started a love adventure with a beautiful Spanish actress Penelope Cruz… They met on the set of the famous romantic drama “Vanilla Sky”… It was Tom who insisted that Penelope got the role of his beloved. But in 2004, the actors broke up due to incompatibility of characters.

In 2005, a new, even brighter passion flares up in Tom’s life. This time the actress became his chosen one. Katie Holmes… Tom saw her in the film and asked his agent to find out the beauty’s number. On the first date, he said that he wanted to be with Keti, but she would have to give up meat and accept his Scientology views. The actress agreed, and soon a magnificent wedding took place.

On April 18, 2006, the first and only daughter of Keti and Tom, Suri, was born.

In 2012, their seemingly perfect marriage cracked – the couple filed for divorce. It was rumored that Cruise’s intolerable nature and commitment to Scientology was the causal factor.

Cruz is an outspoken follower of this movement, which is considered by many to be a sect. The actor was introduced to Scientology by his first wife – Mimi Rogers…

Tom Cruise – ambidextrous. He has the same control of the left and right hand and is able to perform motor movements with equal speed.

Few people know that the main role in a fantastic picture “Matrix” instead of Keanu Reeves was to be performed by Tom Cruise. However, the actor refused.

In 2000 for the role in the film “Mission Impossible” the actor received $ 75 million.