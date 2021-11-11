https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210911/tom-kruz-sdelaet-predlozhenie-svoey-molodoy-vozlyublennoy-259460564.html
Tom Cruise will propose to his young lover?
The media and many of Tom’s fans believe that Atwell’s chances of becoming his fourth wife are high enough 09/11/2021, Sputnik Georgia
TBILISI, 11 Sep – Sputnik. The romance between actor Tom Cruise and his colleague Hayley Atwell is gaining momentum – according to rumors on the Internet, Cruise wants to take the relationship to the next level by proposing. Media began to speculate that Tom Cruise would propose after the couple appeared at a tennis match in Wimbledon is not only an important and largest sporting event, but also a secular one. The stellar romance became known last year. According to the media, a spark ran between them during the filming of the next part of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Later, the couple began to be seen off the set – celebrities walked, tenderly holding hands. Tom’s fans believe that Atwell’s chances of becoming his fourth wife are quite high. It is worth noting that Cruz’s chosen one is 20 years younger than him, but this does not bother the lovers.
