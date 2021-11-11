TOP-3 films with Matt Damon

The potatoes for viewing will be just right, because this is the star’s favorite food.

Recently, American actor Matt Damon turned 51 years old. Having become popular in the 90s, the fan of Martian potatoes still wins the hearts of viewers, and PopCornNews prepared TOP-3 with the best film premieres of different years with the participation of Matt Damon.

Ocean’s 11 (2001)

The main character just got out of prison, and has already started a mega-complicated casino robbery for 160 million US dollars. In just one night, Ocean recruits a team of 11 people who will take risks with him. A young pickpocket, a genius, a card-sharper – they are all about to commit a dangerous robbery, risking their lives.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Having lost his memory and his love, Jason Bourne wants one thing: to find out who he really is, and no killers and hunters for his life will interfere with him. Disappearing and returning to the beginning is one of his goals.

Iron grip (2010)

This is the story of young Matty Ros, who flees home after the murder of her father. The killers could not even imagine that the cunning girl would sell her dad’s property and hire the most vicious guys with an “iron grip”. On the trail, they will go to Indian territory, where there are no laws.

