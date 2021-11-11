Top ex-girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo: Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian, Luana Belletti, Danielle Chavez, Alexandra Mendes – February 3, 2021

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo is an exemplary family man raising four children, but he became so only after meeting Georgina Rodriguez. Sport24 recalls the brightest passions from the Don Juan list of Cristiano, which was actively replenished until the Portuguese met Georgina.

Kim Kardashian

According to rumors, in his youth, Krish had a fleeting affair with the current wife of Kanye West. This happened in 2010: then 25-year-old Ronaldo was already playing for Real, and Kardashian lived a frivolous life and flew to Madrid for three days to have a carefree time. There, the secular lioness met a Portuguese footballer – witnesses spotted them in one of the local restaurants. The couple instantly found a common language: during dinner at the table, Ronaldo and Kim did not stop laughing loudly, they behaved extremely tenderly with each other and even kissed, writes the Daily Mail.

Jordana Jardel

The first passion of Ronaldo when he was a professional player. Jordana, the younger sister of former Sporting footballer Mario Jardel, met Cristiano in 2003. Their romance lasted only a few months: the young people had to leave because Ronaldo moved to Manchester, and Jordana chose to stay in Lisbon.

Gemma Atkinson

The British model and actress briefly dated Krish when he played for Manchester United. Local tabloids wrote that the football player gave Gemma only a few passionate nights. The girl herself in one of the interviews revealed the way in which Ronaldo tried to seduce her: the footballer gave Atkinson tea and showed her the British sitcom “Fools Are Lucky”. The method, apparently, worked with a bang.

Irina Shayk

You yourself remember this stunning girl: Cristiano met a Russian model for five whole years – from 2010 to 2015. Many now argue that Ronaldo and Shayk’s romance was “a hoax to get classes” – a fake love affair for the sake of a lucrative mutual publicity. Here is what Russian TV presenter Victoria Bonya says:

“Now women are ready for anything. Model Irina Shayk and football player Cristiano Ronaldo had a five-year contract. Then it ended and they parted. The athlete’s new girl, as far as I know, has exactly the same contract with him. But I would not want such a fate for myself. I want a full-fledged family and a real husband. “

Nereida Gallardo

Spanish model who spent several stormy nights with Cristiano before his transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid. Later, Gallardo described Ronaldo as a worthless lover: the girl did not like the red elephant trunk he wore.

Lucia Villalon

The presenter of the club channel “Real”, to which Krish drove up after parting with Shayk. Villalon’s relationship with the Galacticos’ best footballer did not last long – just a few months after the start, the couple decided to leave. Later, Ronaldo generally denied that he and Lucia had any relationship other than workers.

Luana Belletti

Remember Juliano Belletti, who scored the winning goal in the 2006 Champions League final and played for Chelsea after Barcelona? In 2009, Juliano introduced his sister Luana to Cristiano, and a fleeting affair broke out between them. Witnesses saw Ronaldo and Belletti hugging, but their romance, if you can call it that, stretched out for just one date. Luana now works as a clothing designer and stylist, and the Portuguese has probably forgotten about her existence.

Danielle Chavez

The sultry Chilean model with large breasts was able to conquer Krish’s heart for a short time – however, Ronaldo himself did not confirm this information in any way. But here’s what Chavez said in an interview with the British tabloid The Sun:

“At first, Cristiano was very shy, but when he got bold, he became a real man, albeit a little scared. He loved me, but that was not the point. I just wanted to make my dream come true and have sex with him. I was carried away by his body. He loved my face, my breasts and the fact that he never slept with a Playboy model. “

Alexandra Mendes

A model from Venezuela, who claimed that she corresponded with Ronaldo and saw him in person, but that there was nothing between them (haha, so we believed!). According to Mendes, the player showered her with overt hints: in particular, promised to “bite her ass” if he scores a goal in a match she attended. Alexandra did not elaborate on what game was in question, but, as we know very well, Ronaldo leaves the field more often with a goal in the asset than without.

Desiree Cordero

The winner of the Miss Spain 2014 pageant had an affair with Ronaldo in 2016. Unlike many other girls, the footballer freely appeared in public with Cordero – it is easy to find their joint photos on the Internet. However, even with such a status lady, Cristiano did not meet for a long time – he left her all in the same 2016, believing that she got along with him exclusively in pursuit of fame.

