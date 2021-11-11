triumphant “Land of nomads”, detective and drama with Kate Winslet, Aronova and Burunov from the future



The main online premiere of Russian platforms last week was “The Land of Nomads” directed by Chloe Zhao – the triumphant of the Oscar ceremony held on the eve of the ceremony. The film was not the leader in the number of nominations, but took three statuettes, including the most important for the watching public – “Best Film”, “Best Actress” (Frances McDormand) and “Best Director”. Back in September 2020, the film received the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, where, in fact, it premiered. And in February this year, the film received four Golden Globe nominations, receiving two of the most prestigious awards in the categories “Best Drama Film” and “Best Director”. In addition, the most influential American film organizations included him in the list of the ten best films of 2020, and the film reached 94% on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. Thus, the story of an elderly American woman who bought a van after her dismissal in order to live and travel around the country in search of work has become the most titled, rated and mentioned film project of the last half of the year. Russian film critic Andrei Plakhov wrote that the film “brought together three outstanding women – the author of a documentary study about modern nomads Jessica Bruder, director Chloe Zhao, despite her youth and Far Eastern cultural roots, has already managed to be known as an American connoisseur, as well as the famous actress Frances McDormand.” Obviously, many will want to see such work, regardless of their genre preferences.

Kate Winslet has returned to serials in the new detective drama Meir of Easttown, which premiered on the Amediateka platform. In a small town in the American state of Pennsylvania, a brutal murder took place. The main character investigates a crime, at the same time restoring her life after severe shocks and struggling with serious emotional problems. Pictures of the American province with an element of some hopelessness, psychological drama and a classic detective basis, when all residents become suspects, set the tone for the new project. And they are selling a high-quality serial product, except for the Oscar-winning Winslet, Evan Peters (“American Horror Story”), Gene Smart (“Watchmen”), Angauri Rice (“Black Mirror”), Julianne Nicholson (“Stranger”) and the director of the project Gavin O ‘ Connor, who has worked on action films and TV shows of various themed spectra. Critic Tatiana Aleshicheva wrote that it is Kate Winslet’s participation that makes the classic scheme of provincial investigation a product of a higher level: forcing the story to reassemble from a variety of clichés around her heroine and come to life. “

And in another online premiere last week, Kate Winslet starred. The film “Ammonite”, released in the online cinemas Okko and Megogo, takes place in the UK in the mid-19th century. Paleontologist Mary Anning, played by Winslet, was forced to become a companion for an unfamiliar young woman played by Irish and American actress Saoirse Ronan. A romance arises between two women, who are always forced to build their lives in an exclusively masculine world. The romantic story itself was invented by talented screenwriters, but the fossil collector and amateur paleontologist Mary Anning is a real historical person, the author of works that changed the scientific understanding of the history of the Earth. She has struggled with need all her life and tried to actively participate in scientific life, which was not easy if you are not a rich Anglican man. The plot of the film and its design did not arouse everyone’s interest, but the acting duet of the two stars attracted the unconditional attention of the public and critics.

The gripping drama Judas and the Black Messiah, based in part on true events, was released in four online cinemas ahead of the main film award of the year. The film about how a middle-class swindler, in order to avoid prison, became an embedded agent in the Black Panther gang, received two Oscars the day before (one of them went to Daniel Kaluuya in the Best Supporting Actor nomination). One review called the film “a brisk political thriller about betrayal of biblical proportions and belated repentance.” The American radical left organization, which declared as its goal the armed struggle for the civil rights of the black population, was active in the 1960s and 1970s, and subsequently more than once fell into the sphere of attention of filmmakers – from the film “Panther” to “Trial of the Chicago Seven”. The main character of the new film, William O’Neill, who fell into the hands of the authorities and was introduced into the gang, became a traitor and the cause of the death of the leader of leftist activists Fred Hampton, who trusted him, which is reflected in the title of the picture. Reflecting American historical realities and social conflict, the film work is likely to arouse a little less interest from the Russian viewer than from the overseas, but nevertheless, we are talking about a well-tailored political thriller, and he received nominations for the prestigious award not only because of the political agenda.

Of the domestic premieres of legal online cinemas that attracted the attention of viewers, the film “A Couple from the Future”, released online on the Start platform, can be noted. The fantastic comedy stars the popular stars Sergei Burunov and Maria Aronova, who portrayed a couple who want to get a divorce and get from the future into our present – from 2040 to 2020 – with the task of preventing this marriage and adjusting the future. This new work by Alexey Nuzhny (the creator of the films “I’m losing weight”, “Loudspeaker”, “Feedback”) was released offline also recently – in March. Critics write that plot strains and temporal paradoxes are already very noticeable even for a comedy film, but they note the well-chosen cast and fascinating performance of Burunov and Aronova, and some even found elements of “cyberpunk satire” in the novelty. The audience, although they also managed to scold the script and plot overlays, generally reacted favorably to the comedy.

The online premiere of the fantasy adventure “Monster Hunter” starring Milla Jovovich took place on four platforms. The film was directed from his own script by the creator of “Resident Evil” Paul W.S. Anderson. According to the plot, the captain of the US Army Natalie Artemis falls during a storm in a certain fantastic “New World”, where people coexist with various ferocious monsters. In addition to the battle-beautiful Mila, the roles in the film were played by Thai actor Tony Jaa, rapper TI, chief Halboy of the cinema Ron Perlman and a young Mexican Diego Boneta (“Pretty Little Liars”). The film also features the horned underground monster Diablo, a flock of spider-like Nerscillas and the fire-breathing monster Rathalos, so the characters don’t have to get bored all the way. Critics called the movie a classic insane action game that will find its grateful audience. As for the audience reviews, they came out mixed – the film was praised for the special effects and Mila Jovovich, and scolded for the plot.

In three online cinemas, the premiere of the American action movie “Intercessor” with the unfading Liam Nisan took place. Filming took place in various parts of the United States, although it lasted less than a month. As director Robert Lorenz said, “We wanted to give viewers a stark contrast between the lifeless, bleak landscape of the Southwest at the beginning of the film and the green heart of America in the ending.” Critics did not write anything about landscape contrasts, and the acting of the veteran of the sharp plot of Nissan was highly appreciated. True, they reacted much cooler to the plot about a former sniper, who is not allowed to enjoy a well-deserved rest by a sense of justice. The audience also noted the good acting level and the reliability of the characters, but were not completely satisfied with the plot construction, awarding the novelty not with disastrous, but rather average ratings.

A new drama thriller Traffic has hit three online cinemas, starring Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly (Lost) and Armie Hammer (The Social Network). Three storylines are announced in the film: the story of a drug dealer who organized a large-scale smuggling operation, a woman architect who lost her son, and a university professor working for a pharmaceutical company who wants to launch a new pain reliever on the market. Drug trafficking is the real protagonist of the film (although in the original the picture is called “Crisis”), and it is shown as a given given by corrupt law enforcement officers, multinational companies and other corrupt and greedy institutions. In the new movie, they are confronted by loners who act effectively, and, in the opinion of critics, too effective to be sufficiently reliable. The film did not become super successful, but collected a good box office in the United States, and received above average ratings from critics and viewers.

