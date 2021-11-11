https://ria.ru/20211111/turtsiya-1758497830.html

Turkey rejects accusations of involvement in transporting migrants to Belarus

Turkey rejects accusations of involvement in the transport of migrants to Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Turkey rejects accusations of involvement in transporting migrants to Belarus

Turkey is not involved in the transportation of migrants to Belarus, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic Mevlut Cavusoglu in a telephone conversation to his Polish counterpart Zbigniew … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

ANKARA, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Turkey is not involved in the transportation of migrants to Belarus, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau. A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti. “Our minister conveyed to the Polish side his disappointment that, despite the fact that Turkey is not a party to the problem, they are trying to make it so. He rejected the unsound accusations against Turkey and Turkish Airlines on on this issue, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. According to him, Cavusoglu suggested that Warsaw send a technical commission to Turkey for inspection. On Monday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, went to the border of the republic with Poland. More than two thousand people stopped in front of the barriers and set up a spontaneous camp. The Polish security forces do not let them through, they thwarted several attempts to break through. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. The Belarusian authorities deny any involvement in it. Due to the situation, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda introduced a state of emergency on the border territories, the authorities involved the army and the police in protecting the borders. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of refugees to the EU countries: according to him, because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money, nor effort.”

Belarus

Turkey

Where did the "Belarusian" migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border.

