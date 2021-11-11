https://ria.ru/20211111/avialinii-1758658669.html

Turkish Airlines will not allow citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen to fly to Minsk

WARSAW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Airlines will not allow citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on flights to Minsk due to the migration crisis, said spokesman for the office of the President of Poland Jakub Kumoh. As Bloomberg reported earlier, due to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border against the Russian Aeroflot and Turkish carrier Turkish Airlines may impose sanctions. Both airlines denied accusations of involvement in the transportation of illegal immigrants. In turn, Acting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that the EU intends to expand sanctions against Minsk, as well as all persons and companies involved in the transportation of illegal migrants to Belarus. We are also talking about sectoral sanctions, he added. In this case, the restrictions will hit the entire Union State. In response, Russia said that they were not surprised by the reaction of the European Union, which always boils down to “mindlessly waving a sanction baton.” In addition, the Foreign Ministry promised to “lend a shoulder” to Minsk in case of new restrictions on the part of Brussels. The situation with migrants In summer, on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break through to Western Europe increased. November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the fence. Polish security forces thwarted several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas. Illegals have set up a spontaneous camp. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-11T22: 12 true PT1M21S

