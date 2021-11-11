TV Show News: Jamie Foxx Will Play Mike Tyson, Keanu Reeves Films His Own Comic Brzrkr, And Hawkeye Will Have Echo Spin-Off

The Hollywood edition of Variety reported at once about three interesting serial projects that are at different stages of production for various companies.

The first was the biographical mini-series Tyson / “Tyson”, which tells the life story of the outstanding boxer Mike Tyson. The project will consist of one season, but it will fully reveal all periods of the life of “Iron Mike” – from the first sports triumphs to imprisonment and current life. Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Robin Hood: The Beginning) has already been cast in the lead role, and Antoine Fuqua will direct the project (Training Day, The Great Equalizer) and executive producer Martin Scorsese. The series has not yet bought a single channel or streaming service, but with such a foundation and a team, it will surely find its home very quickly.

The second project is the adaptation of the new comic strip “Brzrkr” by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, which has already sold 615 thousand copies. The series tells about the immortal berserker demigod (whose appearance is copied from Keanu himself), who has been fighting evil in its various guises for more than 80 thousand years. As a result, the hero decides to cooperate with the US government to find out the truth about his origin and finally learn about how he can end his own existence. The first will be the full-length feature film “Brzrkr”, in which Keanu Reeves himself will play the main role. The film will be followed by an anime series for the streaming service Netflix, where Keanu will voice the main character and act as a producer.

A third potential project from Marvel for the Disney Plus streaming service is in very early stages of production, as it is a spin-off of Hawkeye, which has yet to even have a final premiere date. The new project will focus on the superheroine Echo / Echo, which will first appear in the aforementioned series Hawkeye, in both cases actress Alakua Cox will play the heroine. In the Marvel Comics Universe, Deaf Echo (or Ronin) is an ally of Daredevil and other superheroes through her ability to flawlessly copy her opponent’s fighting style and other traits.

Source: Variety (1, 2, 3)