Twitter will create a division for working with blockchain and cryptocurrencies :: RBC.Crypto

Social network Twitter will create a new team that will work with cryptocurrencies, blockchain and decentralized applications. About it reported Tess Rinearson, who joined the company as a business unit manager. Previously, Rinearson worked on projects like Tendermint Core, Chain.com, Interchain Foundation and Cosmos.

“We will be working to find out how crypto can be useful for Twitter, as well as what Twitter can do for crypto,” Rinearson wrote.

In September, the social network announced the ability to connect a cryptocurrency wallet to an account and import non-fungible tokens (NFT) for use as a profile picture. NFT tokens on the profile image will be marked with a special icon that will confirm the authenticity of the token.

Also in September, Twitter added a feature that allows Bitcoin donations to be sent. Transfers are carried out using the Lighting Network (allows you to send bitcoins faster and cheaper). To send and receive cryptocurrency, users of social networks need to connect a Lighting wallet or bind their bitcoin address.

