Tyga detained on domestic violence charges

The ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga (by the way, the former Kylie Jenner), Kamarin Swenson, accused him of domestic violence. After the statements on the Web, information appeared that the rapper was arrested. The Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed the arrest on social media. Tyga is being held on $ 50,000 bail. The rapper surrendered to the authorities on Tuesday after refusing to speak to the police at his home the day before.

Tyga (Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images)

A source close to the artist said that his girlfriend Kamarin appeared in his house screaming, after which the situation escalated. The girl was allowed into the house, and later she filed a statement with the police.

“I didn’t show up screaming or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically attacked (me) and did not let go for hours, ”she wrote on Instagram, backing them up with photos of injuries allegedly inflicted by Tyga.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed that it came to this, but I have to stand up for myself,” she added.

Photo: @camarynswanson Photo: @camarynswanson

The couple officially announced their relationship on Instagram in the spring, and by July, Swenson had been photographed twice with a large ring on her left hand.

The rapper has been known to have been in a relationship with Kylie Jenner intermittently for two years. They split up completely at the beginning of 2017.

Rapper Tyga’s Kylie Jenner (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4)