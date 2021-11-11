Ukraine began the transfer of military and aviation to the border with Belarus :: Politics :: RBK

Against the background of the migration crisis, Kiev will deploy an additional 8.5 thousand security forces and 15 helicopters to the Belarusian border. But only the “intellectual border” and $ 652 million from the budget can finally solve the problem, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Due to the migration crisis, Ukraine will strengthen the protection of the border with Belarus; military units deployed to the borders will additionally be involved in this work. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country Denis Monastyrsky during a working visit to the border Volyn region.

“We are reinforcing border units with the National Police and the National Guard. Additionally, about 8,500 servicemen and police will be involved. This powerful group will consist of: 3 thousand troops of the Border Guard Service; 3.5 thousand – the National Guard and 2 thousand – the National Police. Aviation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will also be replaced, including 15 helicopters, which will provide mobility and, if necessary, will transfer our forces to the border, ”Denis Monastyrsky said.

The decision to deploy additional units was made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, such measures will help deter illegal migrants, however, in order to finally solve the problem, “there is only one way out – the construction of a reliable modern intellectual border” – both with Belarus and with Russia. For these purposes, the country’s authorities will allocate UAH 17 billion (almost $ 652 million) from the budget.