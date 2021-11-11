https://ria.ru/20211111/energopomosch-1758641645.html

Ukraine has requested emergency assistance from the power system of Slovakia

2021-11-11T19: 27

2021-11-11T19: 27

2021-11-11T20: 44

KIEV, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has once again requested emergency assistance from the power system of Slovakia in the amount of 100 megawatts, the press service of the operator of the united power grid of the state company Ukrenergo said. On November 2, Kiev had already asked Bratislava about the same. Before that, the Ukrainian side also received 500 megawatts from the power system of Belarus. “Today, on November 11, from 16:00 (17:00 Moscow time), the dispatch center of NEC Ukrenergo to ensure operational safety and to avoid disconnecting consumers of the Burshtynskaya TPP island” assistance from the power system of Slovakia with a volume of 100 megawatts, “the company said on Facebook. It is noted that the reason was the shutdown of two units of DTEK Burshtynskaya TPP. At the same time, before the activation of emergency assistance at the station, power unit No. 2 was taken out of repair ahead of schedule. Earlier, the UNN agency, citing a source, reported that the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine was developing a plan to prevent a crisis in the energy sector due to high gas prices and a shortage of coal. According to the source, it depends on the decision made whether the next energy crisis will begin in Ukraine, which threatens with rolling blackouts for industrial facilities and the population. At the same time, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal denied information about the preparation of a plan for rolling blackouts by the government in the country.

