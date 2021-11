https://ria.ru/20211110/ukraina-1758443866.html

Ukraine imposed sanctions over the opening of a Nicaraguan office in Crimea

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions against persons who opened the diplomatic mission of Nicaragua in Crimea, on the list of RIA Novosti, 11/10/2021

KIEV, November 10 – RIA Novosti. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine made a decision to impose sanctions against persons who opened a diplomatic mission of Nicaragua in Crimea, there are four Russian citizens on the list, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday. Nicaragua in Crimea. Eight people. Four are citizens of Nicaragua and four are citizens of the Russian Federation, “Danilov said at a briefing on Wednesday following the meeting.

