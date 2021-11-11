UN representatives revealed several solutions to the problem for refugees in Poland :: Politics :: RBC

Representatives of the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration visited a camp near the border of Belarus with Poland. According to them, refugees have several options – to ask for temporary asylum from Minsk or to voluntarily return home.

Photo: Leonid Scheglov / BelTA / TASS



On Thursday afternoon, representatives of two UN organizations – the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration – visited a spontaneous camp set up by migrants from Iraq and other countries near the border of Belarus with Poland. There were several translators in the delegation, they communicated with the inhabitants of the camp, the RBC correspondent said. “There is a conversation on resolving this situation, we will continue to discuss it in Minsk,” Mamo Muluseu, a representative of the UNHCR in Belarus, told reporters.

“We are here today to provide small humanitarian assistance to migrants and refugees, we also provided information on alternative options in this situation. This, as we have already noted, first of all, these people have the right to apply for refugee status in the Republic of Belarus and another option – voluntary return to their homeland. Today, the priority tasks of the ILO and UN partners are to continue providing humanitarian aid, ”Mahym Orazmukhammedova, head of the International Organization for Migration, told reporters.

Given the cold, harsh conditions, the organizations are also exploring the possibility of providing shelter to refugees, the spokeswoman added. According to her, both organizations urge countries to resolve the issue with refugees on the basis of respect for human rights and taking into account their needs.

Only a few are ready to go home, Dmitry Belyakov, a representative of the Belarusian Center for Systematic Human Rights Defense, said in a conversation with reporters. According to him, the current situation at the border is dangerous due to the spread of viral diseases, given the cold weather and fog, as well as the lack of necessary clothing and living conditions for migrants.