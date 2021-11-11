UN Secretary General will continue to work with the United States on issuing visas to Russians :: Politics :: RBC

UN Secretary General António Guterres will interact with the United States on issuing visas to country delegations to the UN, including Russian diplomats. TASS was informed about this by the official representative of the secretary general of the international organization Stefan Dujarrick.

“The UN Secretary General and Legal Adviser were very concerned about the ongoing problems under the Headquarters Agreement, in particular regarding visas, and worked with the host country as well as the affected Member States at a high level to find timely and acceptable solutions,” – said Dujarrick.

According to him, the corresponding position of the Secretary General was stated at a meeting of the committee on interaction with the host country. “We will continue to work closely with the host country and affected Member States,” he added.

Russia asked the UN to use the arbitration mechanism for US visas



A day earlier, the Russian representative to the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly, Sergei Leonidchenko, said that Russia had asked Guterres to start an arbitration procedure because of problems with the issuance of American visas to Russian diplomats. For more than four years, the Russian delegation has been facing problems “caused by the host state’s improper fulfillment of its obligations under the headquarters agreement,” he said.

The UN-US Headquarters Agreement sets out the terms of use for the UN headquarters located in New York. According to its provisions, the territory of the headquarters belongs to all member states of the organization, but at the same time it falls under American judicial jurisdiction.