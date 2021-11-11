Valeria with a scarf and a cape went to the beach

The artist is resting with her lover in Dubai.

The wife of music producer Joseph Prigogine – Valeria – covered her swamp swimsuit with a milk tunic, and put a shawl on her head in color. The celebrity posted a fresh shot on her personal Instagram page.

The artist flew with her lover to Dubai. Despite the legal swimwear for tourists, Valeria wanted to match the locals and covered her head and body with cloth.

“The local flavor influences – I want to match,” Valeria emphasized.

The singer covered the charms of a slim figure and a khaki swimsuit with a milk cape. Valeria completed the beach look with a scarf and sunglasses. And on her feet she put on shoes with an open cape in the color of the tunic.

Followers of the performer noted that Valeria is in this style.

“Beautiful, slender, charming, feminine”, “Russian Nicole Kidman”, “Beauty! The beauty. The very tenderness “,” Gorgeous, kept to itself. I liked the model of the outfit, you are, of course, a very chic woman, happiness to you “,” Valeria, as always, is on top! “, – wrote Valeria’s fans in the comments under the photo.

We will remind, earlier Valeria emphasized slender legs with a dress-jacket with feathers. The stylist was pleased with the fashionable choice of the performer.

