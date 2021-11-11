Video blogger turns into Kristen Stewart with makeup

The girl copied Kristen Stewart’s appearance with makeup with such accuracy that even Edward Cullen could not distinguish her from Bella Swan. It’s time for plastic surgeons to strain, because if she teaches everyone how to paint like this, they will lose their jobs.

Tiktokersha cartwrightztzk93 She is so fond of make-up that she dedicated almost all the videos in her account to him. So, she posted a video that broke people, because an Asian-looking girl suddenly became a copy of Kristen Stewart. At the beginning of the video, the blogger invites subscribers to guess which of the stars she is going to turn into.

The result came out so believable that the subscribers did not believe the blogger. The audience decided that the next shots were not a painted tiktoker, but a real photo of the actress.

Kristen Stewart! I thought it was at the end.

The distrust of people is justified, because the video showed only “before / after”. The next day, the blogger recorded a second video, where she revealed the process of reincarnating as Stewart. In the description of the video, the girl noted that she was helped by simple make-up techniques that viewers can easily learn themselves.

These words are partly true, because the girl does not use plastic makeup, but manages only a few means. First, she applies the foundation to the face, and then, with the help of a contouring agent, “lifts” the cheekbones. For eye and eyebrow makeup, the tiktoker uses only pencil, shadows and mascara.

It even seemed to someone that the blogger had improved the image of the actress herself.

You made Kristen even prettier.

Such makeup can be done not only by the tiktoker cartwrightztzk93. Mom allowed her daughter to paint herself and became like Edward Cullen. It got worse when she realized the cosplay couldn’t be washed off.

For the Twilight cosplay, you still need makeup, but for what turns into emoji, you won’t have to buy cosmetics. A blogger can transform into emoticons with her own hair. You can’t get into the theater with such a hairstyle, and it’s easy to be included in the recommendations of the tiktok.