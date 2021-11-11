VIDEO. When they were kids: Brad Pitt, DiCaprio and other celebrities in old commercials

Many Hollywood stars began their careers with advertising. Long before music awards and prestigious movie roles, future celebrities starred in commercials, thereby earning themselves on vocal and acting tutors. Surely most of them would like to forget about their childhood roles, but YouTube keeps everything.

Lindsay Lohan in Jello commercial, 1996

Lindsay Lohan’s career began early, at the age of 3 the future actress was already a model. Does the Parent Trap star remember her hilarious role in the jelly commercial?

Mila Kunis in Lisa Frank toy commercial, 1993

The Lisa Frank brand is engaged in the production of colorful school supplies and other products for children. Actress Mila Kunis starred in a flashy pink ad for the company when she was 10 years old.

Brad Pitt in a commercial for Pringles chips

Before Brad Pitt came to acting success, he worked as a driver, furniture transporter and even a barker in the restaurant chain “El Pollo Loco”, where he had to beckon visitors in a costume of a giant chicken. Well, in the Pringles commercial, he is clearly not a chicken anymore.

Drew Barrymore in a Cookie Dough ad

Drew Barrymore’s career began at eleven months old when she appeared in a dog food commercial. After she starred in other commercials and films, and when she was 7 years old she played in the movie “Alien” by Steven Spielberg. I wonder if the cookies from the little Barrymore ad were really tasty?

Leonardo DiCaprio in a Bubble Yum ad

At the beginning of his career little DiCaprio starred in more than 30 commercials and several TV series (“Santa Barbara”, “The New Adventures of Lassie”, “Rosanna”).

The young Leonardo had a wide variety of advertising roles. Just look at him in a cheese ad!

And this is an advertisement for an inexpensive clothing store for the whole Freddy`s family. Surprisingly, little DiCaprio had enough of an inexpensive sweater to get a school beauty even then. Apparently, DiCaprio’s path to the Oscars was more thorny than it might seem.

Sarah Michelle Gellar for Burger King

Role in the Burger King commercial is the future actress’s television debut.

Demi Lovato in social advertising

Demi Lovato, unlike her colleagues in the shop, starred in social advertising, which urged adolescents not to rush into their sexual life and learn correct and open communication with partners.