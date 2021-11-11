Viggo Mortensen told why he did not become a Wolverine

Famed Danish-American actor Viggo Mortensen revealed why he turned down the role of Wolverine in X-Men, replacing Australian Hugh Jackman, and instead joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, the actor said that he had every chance of getting the role of one of the most charismatic members of the X-Men team.

For negotiations with director Brian Singer “as a mascot” the actor took his son Henry, “an expert in the field of superheroes.” Surprisingly, the final choice was influenced by the opinion of the teenager, who criticized the script for inconsistency with canon events and comic book characters.

According to Mortensen, he was also very worried that he would have to return to the same role over and over again, which partially came true when he agreed to play the role of Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy (bypassing such challengers as Russell Crowe, Daniel Day- Lewis, Stuart Townsend and, according to Nicolas Cage, Nicolas Cage).

In the role of a clawed mutant, Jackman has been filming for 17 years and has no plans to return to her anymore. In July 2015, Wolverine was ranked 63rd on Empire Magazine’s 100 Greatest Movie Characters.

In March 2020, the internet was rocked by the news that Keanu Reeves was in talks with Marvel to participate in the Cinematic Universe. It was assumed that the actor was being considered for the role of Ghost Rider, but there was no confirmation of this and new theories began to form in the fan community. For example, an artist with the nickname pabloruizzx offered to give him the role of Wolverine. However, recently it was reported that the studio offered Reeves the role of the Russian villain Craven.